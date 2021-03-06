Public Mint Price Reaches $0.86 on Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $15.05 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00062001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

