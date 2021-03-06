Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174,001 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.15% of Public Storage worth $61,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Public Storage by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,021,000 after buying an additional 1,154,458 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,979,990,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,140 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,959 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.33.

NYSE:PSA opened at $235.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.81. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $246.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

