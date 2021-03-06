pulltherug.finance One Day Volume Reaches $271,857.00 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 191.3% higher against the dollar. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $328,587.89 and approximately $271,857.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pulltherug.finance token can currently be purchased for about $34.82 or 0.00073043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.72 or 0.00467224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00068611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00078509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00083873 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051376 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.51 or 0.00460492 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.