pulltherug.finance Price Up 160.9% This Week (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 160.9% higher against the US dollar. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $271,989.88 and $68,455.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pulltherug.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $28.82 or 0.00058438 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.52 or 0.00459282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00068209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00077803 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00083395 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00052907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.41 or 0.00459066 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Token Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

