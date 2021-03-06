Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.68

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and traded as low as $22.20. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 270,413 shares trading hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $650.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.88.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLSE)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.
