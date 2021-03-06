Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.68

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and traded as low as $22.20. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 270,413 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $650.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.88.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.