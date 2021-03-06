PumaPay (PMA) Price Up 12.3% This Week

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, PumaPay has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $24.18 million and $895,014.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.49 or 0.00767435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00026350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00030770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00060358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00043059 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,076,432,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

