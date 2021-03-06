Pundi X (NPXS) Hits One Day Volume of $83.57 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Pundi X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X has a total market cap of $483.89 million and approximately $83.57 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00057586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.14 or 0.00779132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00026714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00031178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00060500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a token. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,949,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

