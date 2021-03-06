Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Pure Storage reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.24.

PSTG traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. 11,463,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,452. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $296,985.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,122 shares of company stock worth $9,501,486. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 651.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 86.0% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 79,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 36,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Pure Storage by 174.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

