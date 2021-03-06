Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $94.38

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.38 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 92.50 ($1.21). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.22), with a volume of 428,154 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £285.33 million and a PE ratio of 310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.14.

About Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

