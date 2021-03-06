PWR Coin (PWR) Price Hits $0.0000

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 30.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PWR Coin has a market cap of $319,485.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 133.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

