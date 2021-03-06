Pylon Network (PYLNT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $186.00

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Pylon Network token can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pylon Network has a market cap of $537,790.79 and approximately $186.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.76 or 0.00772397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00060298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00043212 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

PYLNT is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

