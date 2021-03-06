Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading 49% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for about $8.23 or 0.00017190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 49% against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $139,090.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

