QASH Price Tops $0.0718 on Top Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. QASH has a market cap of $25.12 million and approximately $432,349.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QASH has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.76 or 0.00772397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00060298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00043212 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (QASH) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

QASH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

