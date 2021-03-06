Qcash (QC) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $69.99 million and $451.42 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Qcash token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00459865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00068547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00077615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00083219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00052182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.58 or 0.00458514 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

