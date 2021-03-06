Qitmeer Reaches 1-Day Volume of $326,116.00 (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Qitmeer has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $326,116.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qitmeer coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qitmeer has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.48 or 0.00466099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00068805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00077858 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00082935 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00051472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.93 or 0.00467020 BTC.

Qitmeer Coin Profile

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 160,368,250 coins. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Qitmeer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.