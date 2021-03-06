QLC Chain (QLC) Price Up 29.8% Over Last 7 Days

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $16.78 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

