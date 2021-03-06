QS Investors LLC Acquires 6,589 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 9,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

