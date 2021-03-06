QS Investors LLC Acquires 68,498 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 1,222.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,498 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.16% of Alliance Data Systems worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Edward Jones lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.87.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.44.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.