QS Investors LLC Buys 4,177 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

