QS Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,612 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of National Retail Properties worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

NNN stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

