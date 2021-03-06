QS Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Schlumberger by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.65.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

