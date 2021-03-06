QS Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Ingredion worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 568.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 89.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 24.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

INGR opened at $91.53 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

