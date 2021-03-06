QS Investors LLC Grows Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1,233.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45,123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,338,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 8,319,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $986,483,000 after buying an additional 287,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,119,000 after buying an additional 270,107 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,566,000 after purchasing an additional 127,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,452,000 after purchasing an additional 95,813 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $567.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $689.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.68.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

