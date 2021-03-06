QS Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

