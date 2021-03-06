QS Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

QS Investors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $200.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.90 and a 200-day moving average of $186.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.