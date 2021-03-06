QS Investors LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 578.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,583 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $680,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $160.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.48 and a 200-day moving average of $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $161.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

