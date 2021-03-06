QS Investors LLC Has $5.45 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Exelon by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Exelon by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of EXC opened at $39.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

