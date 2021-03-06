QS Investors LLC Has $5.59 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,535 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,907 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

