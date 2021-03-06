QS Investors LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amdocs worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Amdocs by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Amdocs by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 429,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

