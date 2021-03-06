QS Investors LLC Has $6.11 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,017 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,343,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 228,204 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,271,000 after acquiring an additional 543,475 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,633,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,429,000 after acquiring an additional 722,861 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,970,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $61.38.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.7133 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.