QS Investors LLC Increases Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Dropbox worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

DBX stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $70,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $233,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,578 shares of company stock valued at $980,542 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.