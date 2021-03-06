QS Investors LLC Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $89.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

