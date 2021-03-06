QS Investors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,000. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,838,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 300,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,300,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,954,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the period.

ACWX opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $57.26.

