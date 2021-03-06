QS Investors LLC Purchases 553,909 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 464.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,078 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,909 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of -306.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

