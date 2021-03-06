QS Investors LLC Purchases 772 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,245 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $61,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 595,823 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 400,729 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,471 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $163.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.26. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $165.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

