QS Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1,778.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,452 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Seagen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Seagen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

Seagen stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.03. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,723 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $2,848,064.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,451 shares of company stock valued at $28,953,398 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.