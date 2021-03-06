QS Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 759,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 496,550 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 368,932 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 339,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,797,000 after buying an additional 310,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 623,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 255,050 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

TDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

