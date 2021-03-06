QS Investors LLC Sells 11,979 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,979 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Portland General Electric worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of POR. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

NYSE POR opened at $43.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $58.53.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.