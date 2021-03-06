QS Investors LLC Sells 14,824 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,824 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of STORE Capital worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

STOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.18.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

