QS Investors LLC Sells 243 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $4,628,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 21,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.78.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $450.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $468.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.