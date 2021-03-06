QS Investors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Carlisle Companies worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 17,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 116,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.38. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $159.46.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

