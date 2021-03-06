QS Investors LLC Sells 29,940 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,940 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.09% of People’s United Financial worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.