QS Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,193 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Kimco Realty worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 309,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

