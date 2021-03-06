Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Cap of $637.53 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $637.53 million and $438.33 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $6.49 or 0.00013194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,213,788 coins and its circulating supply is 98,179,985 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

