Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 12.3% Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. Qtum has a total market cap of $597.33 million and $700.57 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.08 or 0.00012760 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,212,208 coins and its circulating supply is 98,178,405 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.