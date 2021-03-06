Quant (QNT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.86 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Quant token can currently be bought for $32.65 or 0.00067482 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Quant has a market cap of $394.21 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quant Token Profile

QNT is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quant

