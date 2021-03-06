Quantstamp (QSP) Price Reaches $0.0471 on Major Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $33.64 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.83 or 0.00773294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00030602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00042937 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

