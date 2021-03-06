Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $22.26 million and $88,627.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,865.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.44 or 0.03324838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.61 or 0.00375238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $490.55 or 0.01024861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.40 or 0.00422863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.24 or 0.00376567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.47 or 0.00255869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00022709 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,439,020 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

