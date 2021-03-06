Quark Trading Down 24.3% This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $349.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quark has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

