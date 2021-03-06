QuarkChain Price Up 32.8% Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $100.29 million and $11.18 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a token. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

